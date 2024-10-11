Hoese & Co LLP Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,979,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,756,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,032 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,240,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 369,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.