Horizon Oil Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Horizon Oil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.
About Horizon Oil
