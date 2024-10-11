Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,361 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the average daily volume of 666 put options.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164,372 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

