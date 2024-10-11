Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on December 9th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWDJY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

