HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.27 and last traded at $144.39, with a volume of 10938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.20.

HOYA Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

