Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

PCAR stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

