Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

