Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.