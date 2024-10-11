Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after buying an additional 241,974 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Finally, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,239,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.09 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

