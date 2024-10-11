Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.57. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

