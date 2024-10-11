Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.46 ($45.56) and last traded at €40.95 ($45.00). 186,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.92 ($44.97).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.75 and a 200 day moving average of €43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

