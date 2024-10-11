Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $400.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of HUM opened at $251.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

