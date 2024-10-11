Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 745.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM opened at $23.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.