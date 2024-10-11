Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 455471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

