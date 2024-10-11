Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $252.85 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $212.58 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

