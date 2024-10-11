Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

HUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $21.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hut 8 by 27.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

