ICU Medical’s (ICUI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.92. 20,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $188.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $15,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

