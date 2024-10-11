iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78). Approximately 1,157,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 701,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.74).
iEnergizer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.33 and a beta of 0.52.
iEnergizer Company Profile
iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.
