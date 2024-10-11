IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 768,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

