IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 37,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 318,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 in the last three months. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

