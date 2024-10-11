iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iHuman Price Performance
IH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.43.
iHuman Company Profile
