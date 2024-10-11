iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iHuman Price Performance

IH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.43.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

