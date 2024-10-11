Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. Immunocore has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 40.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,167 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

