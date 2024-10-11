Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $53.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.08% from the company’s current price.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,123 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $92,721.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,581.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $92,721.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,581.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $598,980. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Immunovant by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

