Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.19 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 393.88 ($5.15). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 607,185 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £983.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 386.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Impax Environmental Markets’s payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($5,130.22). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

