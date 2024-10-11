Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 20,150 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. 1,064,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.