Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 5,859 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $91.35. 1,154,592 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

