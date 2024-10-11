Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,747,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,618 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 149,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

ITW stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.22. The company had a trading volume of 54,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.