Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,952 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -128.40%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

