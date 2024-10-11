Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 8,595,612 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.38.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

