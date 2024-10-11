Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.60 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,766. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

