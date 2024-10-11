Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.32. 745,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,696,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.