Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,824. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.