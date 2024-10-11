Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.42. 1,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $328.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

