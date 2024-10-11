Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Inno Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INHD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 211,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Inno has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

