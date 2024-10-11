Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFJL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July during the second quarter worth $40,113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000.

Shares of BATS TFJL opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

