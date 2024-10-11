Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,275 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $762.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.