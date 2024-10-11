Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 9,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

