InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
