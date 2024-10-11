Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Major Shareholder Sells $6,619,250.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,428,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,463,767.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science & Technology Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $20.77 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. CWM LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

