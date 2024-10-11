Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 39,320 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.31 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

