Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Chairman Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded up $23.23 on Friday, reaching $3,129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,500. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,009.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,182.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

