Insider Selling: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,095,606.88 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,603,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,137,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCAT opened at $16.45 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

