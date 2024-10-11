Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $15,191.27 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $15,191.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,469.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $14,874.72.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile



Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

