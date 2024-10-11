Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 85,637 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77.

Datadog stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 404.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 47.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Datadog by 297.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

