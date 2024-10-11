Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $34,937.70 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $26.97 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

