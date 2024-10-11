Insider Selling: Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Insider Sells 1,018 Shares of Stock

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,018 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $29,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peggy A. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

