Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $46,348.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,431 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $46,348.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,108,221 shares in the company, valued at $53,431,991.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HGTY

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.