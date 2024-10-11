Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $46,348.26 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,431 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $46,348.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,108,221 shares in the company, valued at $53,431,991.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hagerty Price Performance
HGTY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HGTY
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.