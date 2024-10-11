Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.
  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68.
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.04. 6,696,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

