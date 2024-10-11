Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $95,924.01.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.04. 6,696,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

