Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 732,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 220,640 shares.The stock last traded at $223.80 and had previously closed at $221.73.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.03.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 288.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $6,343,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

