Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 11,625,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,038,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.40%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487,191 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.